Manchester United and Brentford will meet at Old Trafford Stadium (Manchester) in the 35th round of the 2021-2022 Premier League season. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including the date, time, location TV Channel, Live Stream in the US and Canada. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (free trial), also if you are in Canada, you can follow de match by tunning DAZN.

It has not been a good season for Manchester United, are in 6th place in the standings with 55 points and the qualification to the 2022-2023 Champions League looks increasingly complicated. In its last match The Red Devils tied 1-1 with Chelsea. After the match coach Ralf Rangnick said: "We were without eight players in total, we only had 13 players from the first team available. Taking that into account, I think we showed a good attitude”.

On the other hand, Brentford have not lost in four games and are in twelfth place in the standings with 40 points. In addition, in the 34th round of the 2021-2022 Premier League season, The Bees drew 0-0 with Tottenham.

Manchester United vs Brentford: Date

Manchester United and Brentford will face each other at Old Trafford Stadium on Monday, May 2, in the 35th round of the 2021-2022 Premier League season. The last time they met was in September 1975 in a League Cup match, when The Red Devils won 2-1.

Manchester United vs Brentford: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Manchester United vs Brentford

The match to be played between Manchester United and Brentford in the 35th round of the 2021-2022 Premier League season will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network. If you are in Canada, you can watch it live on DAZN.