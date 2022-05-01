This Monday, May 2, for the Matchday 35 of the Premier League, Manchester United and Brentford will face each other. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States and Canada.

Manchester United will receive Brentford at Old Trafford this Monday, May 2, in what will be the last game of the Premier League Matchday 35. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this PL game in the US. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial), and if you are Canada, on DAZN.

Manchester United will try to close a disappointing season in the best possible way, seeking to achieve the only goal they can still aspire to: qualifying for the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League. For them, of course, they will have to win everything they have left and hope that the rivals who are above them do not get many points.

For their part, Brentford could finish a more than acceptable campaign for what was their return after several decades to the Premier League. They have obtained 40 points which allows them to stay in the PL. However, they are 8 points behind Everton, the last ones to be relegated, so they must get points so as not to have to suffer an unpleasant surprise in the end.

Manchester United vs Brentford: Match Information

Date: Monday, May 2, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Old Trafford, Manchester, England

Manchester United vs Brentford: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Manchester United vs Brentford: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Manchester United and Brentford have faced each other throughout history in a total of 15 games (something that is not surprising considering that "The Bees" have spent much of their history in promotion categories, while the "Red Devils" , in the Premier League). In them, the dominators are United, who won 7 games while Brentford won 5 with 3 draws.

The last game between the two for the Premier League was on January 19, 2022, and on that occasion it was a 3-1 victory for the Manchester team. Before that, the last game had been on April 12, 1947 with a 0-0 draw.

How to watch or live stream Manchester United vs Brentford in the US and Canada

The game that will be played this Monday, May 2 at Old Trafford for the Matchday 35 of the Premier League between Manchester United and Brentford will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada it can be watched on DAZN. Other options: UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network.

Manchester United vs Brentford: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: unsurprisingly Manchester United are the favorite with 1.75 odds, while Brentford have 4.40. A tie would finish in a 3.80 payout.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this fight as well as all Premier League games through BetMGM.

BetMGM Manchester United 1.75 Tie 3.80 Brentford 4.40

*Odds via BetMGM