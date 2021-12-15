Manchester United and Brighton will face each other for Matchday 18 of the 2021-22 Premier League. Here, check out when, where and how to watch this match in the US.

Manchester United will host Brighton for Matchday 18 of the 2021-22 Premier League season. The Red Devils want to extend their winning three-match run and keep climbing places in the standings. You can watch it on fuboTV (free trial).

After a rocky start in the domestic league, which led to the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the consequent hiring of Ralf Rangnick, Man United are now in a good form, with three wins in a row, mostly thanks to an inspired Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored three goals in the last three matches.

Manchester are now in fifth place of the standings, two points away from Champions League qualifying spots. Meanwhile, Brighton are in the 13th place of the standings following their 1-0 loss to Wolves on Wednesday.

Manchester United vs Brighton: Date

Manchester United and Brighton will face each other for Matchday 18 of the 2021-22 Premier League on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. Their most recent match took place in April, with United winning 2-1.

Manchester United vs Brighton: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 AM

CT: 6:30 AM

MT: 5:30 AM

PT: 4:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Manchester United vs Brighton

The match between Manchester United and Brighton for the 2021-22 Premier League season to be played at Old Trafford on Saturday, December 18, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free trial). You can also watch it on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, NBCSN, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO.