Manchester United will host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in the debut of Ralf Rangnick as their new interim manager. Check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this 2021-2022 Premier League game in the US.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch 2021-2022 Premier League

Ralf Rangnick will make his debut as Manchester United's interim manager when the Red Devils face Crystal Palace at Old Trafford for the 15th round of the 2021-2022 Premier League. Here is all the detailed information about this EPL game including the date, time, TV Channel and location. If you are in the United States, you can watch the game on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). And in Canada, you can tune in on DAZN.

The home team is coming off a 3-2 win over Arsenal in another magical display by Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored his 800th and 801st career goals. The victory over the Gunners was the last match for Michael Carrick as Manchester United manager.

Crystal Palace will be looking to upset the odds at Old Trafford and end their poor run of form in the Premier League. They accumulate three games without victories and two defeats in a row, the latest was a 1-0 loss to Leeds United.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Date

The 2021-2022 Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace will be played on Sunday, December 5, at Old Trafford. Last time they met, they drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park Stadium.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Time

ET: 9.00 AM

CT: 8.00 AM

MT: 7.00 AM

PT: 6.00 AM

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: TV Channel and Live Steam in the US

The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace game at Old Trafford for the 15th round of the 2021-2022 Premier League will be broadcast in the US by fuboTV (Free Trial). Other options: SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, NBCSN, nbcsports.com, Telemundo. In Canada, you can watch the game online on DAZN.