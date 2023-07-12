Manchester United and Leeds United meet in a 2023 Club Friendly. This game will take place at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo. This will be one of multiple friendlies for the Red Devils. Here is all the detailed information about this Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Manchester United want to start the preseason with a win, they are happy after finishing in the 3rd spot of the 2022-2023 Premier League, that gives them access to the European Tournaments.
Leeds United must now fight to return to the top tier league in England since last season they were in the 19th spot in the Premier League standings and that led them directly to relegation.
Manchester United vs Leeds United: Kick-Off Time
Manchester United and Leeds United play for a 2023 Club Friendly on Wednesday, July 12 at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo.
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 3:00 AM July 13
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Belgium: 5:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Cameroon: 5:00 PM
Canada: 11:00 AM
Costa Rica: 10:00 AM
Croatia: 5:00 PM
Denmark: 5:00 PM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
Egypt: 6:00 PM
France: 5:00 PM
Germany: 5:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM July 13
Iran: 8:00 PM
Ireland: 4:00 PM
Israel: 6:00 PM
Italy: 5:00 PM
Jamaica: 11:00 PM
Japan: 1:00 AM July 13
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM July 13
Mexico: 10:00 PM
Morocco: 5:00 PM
Netherlands: 5:00 PM
New Zealand: 5:00 AM July 13
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Norway: 5:00 PM
Poland: 5:00 PM
Portugal: 4:00 PM
Qatar: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM
Senegal: 4:00 PM
Serbia: 5:00 PM
Singapore: 12:00 AM July 13
South Africa: 6:00 PM
South Korea: 1:00 AM July 13
Spain: 5:00 PM
Sweden: 5:00 PM
Switzerland: 5:00 PM
Tanzania: 7:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM
Tunisia: 5:00 PM
Uganda: 7:00 PM
UAE: 8:00 PM
UK: 4:00 PM
United States: 11:00 AM
Manchester United vs Leeds United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See
Finland: Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport 2 Finland, V Sport Premium
Ghana: StarTimes App
International: LUTV
Ireland: MUTV
Israel: Sport 4
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
South Africa: StarTimes App
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
United Kingdom: MUTV