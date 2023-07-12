Manchester United vs Leeds United: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023 Club Friendly in your country

Manchester United and Leeds United meet in a 2023 Club Friendly. This game will take place at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo. This will be one of multiple friendlies for the Red Devils. Here is all the detailed information about this Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Manchester United want to start the preseason with a win, they are happy after finishing in the 3rd spot of the 2022-2023 Premier League, that gives them access to the European Tournaments.

Leeds United must now fight to return to the top tier league in England since last season they were in the 19th spot in the Premier League standings and that led them directly to relegation.

Manchester United vs Leeds United: Kick-Off Time

Manchester United and Leeds United play for a 2023 Club Friendly on Wednesday, July 12 at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo.

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 AM July 13

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Belgium: 5:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Cameroon: 5:00 PM

Canada: 11:00 AM

Costa Rica: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 5:00 PM

Denmark: 5:00 PM

Ecuador: 11:00 AM

Egypt: 6:00 PM

France: 5:00 PM

Germany: 5:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM July 13

Iran: 8:00 PM

Ireland: 4:00 PM

Israel: 6:00 PM

Italy: 5:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 PM

Japan: 1:00 AM July 13

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM July 13

Mexico: 10:00 PM

Morocco: 5:00 PM

Netherlands: 5:00 PM

New Zealand: 5:00 AM July 13

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Norway: 5:00 PM

Poland: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 4:00 PM

Qatar: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Senegal: 4:00 PM

Serbia: 5:00 PM

Singapore: 12:00 AM July 13

South Africa: 6:00 PM

South Korea: 1:00 AM July 13

Spain: 5:00 PM

Sweden: 5:00 PM

Switzerland: 5:00 PM

Tanzania: 7:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM

Tunisia: 5:00 PM

Uganda: 7:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 4:00 PM

United States: 11:00 AM

Manchester United vs Leeds United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See

Finland: Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport 2 Finland, V Sport Premium

Ghana: StarTimes App

International: LUTV

Ireland: MUTV

Israel: Sport 4

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

South Africa: StarTimes App

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

United Kingdom: MUTV