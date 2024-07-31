Manchester United face Real Betis in a 2024 international friendly. Catch all the action, find here all key details, including match dates, kickoff times, and how to stream the game in your country.

Manchester United and Real Betis are set to light up the soccer world with a thrilling 2024 international friendly, promising a spectacle for fans across the globe. The buzz around this highly anticipated showdown is palpable, and we’ve got you covered with all the details on how to watch, whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming live in your country.

[Watch Manchester United vs Real Betis live for free in the USA on Fubo]

Manchester United‘s 2023/2024 season was a disappointment, as the team fell short of expectations in several key tournaments, with their Champions League failure standing out as the most significant letdown. Despite a stronger finish, United’s campaign left fans wanting more from a club that is always expected to compete at the highest level in every competition.

Looking to turn things around this year, Manchester United are gearing up with renewed determination, starting with a crucial matchup against Real Betis. Betis, often dubbed the “eternal promise,” consistently shows potential but fails to sustain momentum into the next season. This year, they are aiming higher, striving for more ambitious goals and preparing rigorously to break their cycle of underachievement.

Manchester United vs Real Betis: Kick-Off Time in your country

Australia: 12:00 PM (August 1)

Malaysia: 10:00 AM (August 1)

Nigeria: 3:00 AM (August 1)

South Africa: 4:00 AM (August 1)

Spain: 4:00 AM (August 1)

UK: 3:00 AM (August 1)

USA: 10:00 PM (ET)

Juanmi Jimenez of Real Betis – IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Manchester United vs Real Betis: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Sporty TV

South Africa: StarTimes App, Sporty TV

Spain: Mitele Plus, Movistar+, Betis TV

UK: MUTV

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN