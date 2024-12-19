Not only Austin Reaves: Lakers expected to keep another contributor with LeBron James, Anthony Davis

On Sunday, Los Angeles Lakers secured an impressive victory against a strong Memphis Grizzlies team, marking LeBron James’ return after missing two consecutive games. It was arguably LeBron’s most complete performance of the 2024-2025 NBA season. However, standout contributions from Austin Reaves, Anthony Davis, and Rui Hachimura also played a significant role in the team’s success. Despite the victory, trade rumors surrounding the Lakers remain a hot topic.

The first part of the season has exposed a glaring weakness for the Lakers: a lack of perimeter two-way versatility. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the team is assessing its roster with a focus on maintaining key pieces while exploring trade opportunities.

“I think Rui [Hachimura] is viewed as a longer-term piece. I don’t think that means they would not trade him, but I think when you look at, there are four midsize salaries that the Lakers can trade between now and January 15,” Buha explained on his YouTube channel.

Hachimura has been a consistent contributor for the Lakers this season, complementing LeBron, Davis, and Reaves. Edwin Garcia of Silver Screen and Roll reported that the Lakers seem inclined to retain Hachimura and instead focus trade discussions on the other three midsize contracts on the roster.

Rui Hachimura #28 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action against the Washington Wizards

“On January 15, Max Christie becomes available, so then it becomes five [tradable contracts], but between now and January 15, the Lakers have four midsize salaries to trade: Rui, D’Lo, Gabe [Vincent], and Jarred Vanderbilt. I think among those four, the guy that they’d prefer to keep from that group would be Rui. That’s the guy that they view as the longest-term piece,” Garcia added.

Is Rui Hachimura a Cornerstone for the Lakers’ Future?

Rui Hachimura has proven to be a versatile and reliable asset for the Lakers, making significant contributions on both ends of the court. Offensively, his ability to drive to the basket and his proficiency in mid-range shooting have added an essential dimension to the Lakers’ attack. His steady production off the bench has been crucial, particularly during stretches when LeBron James or Anthony Davis are not on the floor.

Defensively, Hachimura’s physical presence and ability to guard multiple positions have been instrumental in helping the Lakers adapt to various in-game scenarios. His chemistry with key players like LeBron, Davis, and Austin Reaves has been evident, particularly in pivotal moments where his defensive awareness and offensive versatility have made a tangible impact.

The Lakers’ Strategy for the Second Half of the Season

As the Lakers look ahead to the latter half of the season, they face a clear need to address their perimeter versatility and rotational depth. While trade rumors have swirled around players like D’Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent, and Jarred Vanderbilt, retaining Hachimura appears to be a priority. His consistent performance and potential as a long-term piece make him a valuable asset as the Lakers aim to strike a balance between immediate contention and future sustainability.

The Lakers’ strategy seems focused on sacrificing less critical assets to strengthen specific areas while preserving the core players who have proven their importance. If executed effectively, this approach could position the team not only as serious contenders for the current season but also as a franchise prepared for long-term success.