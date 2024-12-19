Suns' Kevin Durant admits regret over controversial comments on NBA All-Star new format

Since the NBA unveiled its revamped All-Star Weekend format on Tuesday, reactions have poured in from players and analysts alike. Kevin Durant was notably vocal in his opposition and even asked the NBA to bring back the traditional East vs. West Conference games. However, following the backlash, the Phoenix Suns star has reflected on his words.

“I probably should’ve said something else, to be honest,” Durant admitted during an appearance on Up And Adams with Kay Adams. Acknowledging the weight his words carry, he added, “I should know better. Those are the kinds of conversations you have internally with the guys.”

The Suns star also took responsibility for his misstep, making it clear he regrets the public nature of his comments. “I work for the league, basically. I can’t be going up against the league like that,” the 36-year-old said. “But that was my true opinion… Four different teams, a couple of games—it’s like a tournament-style. It’s just not really my thing.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite his reservations, Durant showed an open mind about the new format’s potential. “We’ll see, man. We’ll see if it sticks and if people, especially the players, start to like it. The players are the ones that matter,” he remarked. His tempered response stands in stark contrast to analyst Stephen A. Smith, who blamed NBA players for the decline of the All-Star Game’s appeal.

Eastern Conference s LeBron James (L) of the Miami Heat defends Western Conference s Kevin Durant of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2014 NBA All-Star Game.

Advertisement

What’s next for Durant and the All-Star game?

While Kevin Durant remains unimpressed with the changes, he clarified that he has no intention of boycotting the event. “If I do get selected to become an All-Star, it’s not like I’m going to be pissed off that I’m playing, you know?” Durant said. “It’s just an opinion.”

Advertisement

How are All-Star players chosen?

Despite the format overhaul, the NBA’s voting system for selecting All-Star participants remains unchanged. Fans can vote for their favorite players from each conference starting this Thursday until January 20. The selection requires two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference.

Advertisement

see also Anthony Davis, Devin Booker join Kevin Durant's complaint about the NBA All-Star Game

Votes from fans, a panel of media members, and current NBA players will determine the starters, with the final tally defining five starters per conference. The seven reserves in each conference will be chosen by NBA head coaches, completing the 24-player roster. Additionally, a fourth team will feature the Rising Stars champions, adding a fresh dynamic to the All-Star Weekend.