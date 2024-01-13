Manchester United and Tottenham clash in a key match of the 2023-2024 Premier League. The game will be played on Sunday, January 14 at Old Trafford. Read here to find out the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online in different parts of the world.
This is the last call for Manchester United if they want to have any chance at the title. The Red Devils are currently 14 points behind Liverpool and, in realistic terms, they’re just playing to reach European competitions. Once again, Erik ten Hag would be on the hot seat with a loss.
Meanwhile, Tottenham had an impressive start and many experts thought this could be the season to win the Premier League. However, after a defeat against Chelsea at home, everything started to crumble. Even in this chaotic scenario, coach Ange Postecoglou has managed to recover his team. They’re just six points away of first place.
Manchester United vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 2:30 AM (AEST) (Monday)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 12:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)
Croatia: 5:30 PM
Denmark: 5:30 PM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Greece: 6:30 PM
India: 10 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (Monday)
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Israel: 6:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 7:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (Monday)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Monday)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 5:30 PM
Philippines: 12:30 AM (Monday)
Poland: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Serbia: 5:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (Monday)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sweden: 5:30 PM
Switzerland: 5:30 PM
UAE: 9:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)
How to Watch Manchester United vs Tottenham in your Country
*Source: LiveSoccerTV
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD
Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Free, Canal+ France
Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Foot, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia, Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4
Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: Canal+ Foot, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League
Philippines: Setanta Sports
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 5 Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1, Movistar+,
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD
Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League
UAE: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia
UK: Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League
United States: Peacock, SiriusXM FC