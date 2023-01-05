Manchester United and Everton will clash off on Friday at Old Trafford in the Third Round of the 2022-23 FA Cup. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

This will only be their ninth FA Cup meeting.

This will only be their ninth FA Cup meeting. Interestingly, there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes as both Manchester United and Everton have celebrated a triumph four times each, with no matches ending in a draw.

Their most recent FA Cup game was played on April 23, 2016, when the Red Devils won 2-1 away in Liverpool. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2022/2023 FA Cup.

Manchester United vs Everton: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 12:45 AM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Iran: 10:45 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (Next day)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (Next day)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Manchester United vs Everton: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Paramount+

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet World

Costa Rica: ESPN Norte, Star+

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio

International: Bet365

Iran: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, Premier Player HD, ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, Premier Sports 1

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Korea Republic: SPOTV ON

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 4, Astro Go, sooka

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Puerto Rico: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Singapore: 111 mio Sports 1

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, MáXimo 360

Spain: DAZN 3, DAZN

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: DAZN

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, TalkSport Radio UK, STV Scotland

United States: ESPN+