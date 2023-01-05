Manchester United and Everton will meet at Etihad Stadium in Manchester in the Third Round of the 2022-23 FA Cup. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will only be their ninth FA Cup meeting. Interestingly, there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes as both Manchester United and Everton have celebrated a triumph four times each, with no matches ending in a draw.
Their most recent FA Cup game was played on April 23, 2016, when the Red Devils won 2-1 away in Liverpool. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2022/2023 FA Cup.
Manchester United vs Everton: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 12:45 AM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Iran: 10:45 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM (Next day)
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM (Next day)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Manchester United vs Everton: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Paramount+
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet World
Costa Rica: ESPN Norte, Star+
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio
International: Bet365
Iran: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, Premier Player HD, ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, Premier Sports 1
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Korea Republic: SPOTV ON
Malaysia: Astro Supersport 4, Astro Go, sooka
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Puerto Rico: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Singapore: 111 mio Sports 1
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, MáXimo 360
Spain: DAZN 3, DAZN
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: DAZN
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, TalkSport Radio UK, STV Scotland
United States: ESPN+