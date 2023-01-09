Manchester United will receive Charlton Athletic for the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup quarterfinals. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Manchester United will play against Charlton Athletic for the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup quarterfinals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In Canada you can follow all the action of this game through DAZN.

The quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup begin, and they will play one of the main candidates to win this 2022/2023 edition. Manchester United have shown a great improvement in relation to the dismal start they had to the season. Of course, now they want to go for more and be able to win a much-needed title.

Their rivals will be Charlton Athletic, a team that currently plays in the English Football League One, the third most important category of English soccer. They are in the 12th position of this tournament, which indicates that they are not at their best. They will also go in search of the feat against the powerful "Red Devils".

Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic: Kick-Off Time

Manchester United will face Charlton Athletic for the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup this Tuesday, January 10 at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (January 11)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (January 11)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (January 11)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (January 11)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (January 11)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 11)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (January 11)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 11)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (January 11)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1, Kayo Sports

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: ESPN North, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Ecuador: ESPN2, Star+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

International: Bet365

Iran: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 4

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: DAZN

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK

USA: ESPN+

