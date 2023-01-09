Manchester United will play against Charlton Athletic for the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup quarterfinals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In Canada you can follow all the action of this game through DAZN.
The quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup begin, and they will play one of the main candidates to win this 2022/2023 edition. Manchester United have shown a great improvement in relation to the dismal start they had to the season. Of course, now they want to go for more and be able to win a much-needed title.
Their rivals will be Charlton Athletic, a team that currently plays in the English Football League One, the third most important category of English soccer. They are in the 12th position of this tournament, which indicates that they are not at their best. They will also go in search of the feat against the powerful "Red Devils".
Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic: Kick-Off Time
Manchester United will face Charlton Athletic for the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup this Tuesday, January 10 at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (January 11)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (January 11)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (January 11)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (January 11)
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 11:00 PM
Italy: 10:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM (January 11)
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 11)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (January 11)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 11)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM (January 11)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1, Kayo Sports
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: ESPN North, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD
Ecuador: ESPN2, Star+
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
International: Bet365
Iran: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live
Israel: Sports 2
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen
Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 4
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: DAZN
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK
USA: ESPN+