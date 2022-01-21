Manchester United will face West Ham this Saturday, January 22, in a game valid for Matchday 23. Here you can find out how to watch or live stream free this Premier League game in the United States and Canada, the preview, predictions and odds.

Manchester United and West Ham will face each other this Saturday, January 22 for Matchday 23 of Premier League. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this match. If you live in Canada, you can tune in on DAZN.

Manchester United's season has been a complete disappointment. With the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, it was thought that the "Reds Devils" could fight at the top of the standings. Not only that: if the Premier League ended at this moment, United would not even be qualifying for an international tournament.

On the West Ham side, a pretty good 2021/2022 season. In fact, if the Premier League ended at this time, the team from Stratford would be qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. That is why now they will try to continue this good season and a victory against United would be perfect to stay in the UCL qualifying zone.

Manchester United vs West Ham: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Time: 10:00 AM

Location: Old Trafford, Manchester, England

Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

Manchester United vs West Ham: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

Manchester United vs West Ham: Storylines and Head-to-Head

As can be expected given what both teams have been throughout history, Manchester United are the ones that largely dominate the statistics. In 148 games the "Red Devils" have won 70 times, while West Ham did it 46, and there were 32 draws. It means this Matchday 23 game will be the 149th between the two.

How to watch or live stream Manchester United vs West Ham in the US and Canada

The game that will be played this Saturday, January 22 at Old Trafford for the Matchday 23 of Premier League between Manchester United and West Ham will be broadcast in the US on: SiriusXM FC and Peacock. If you live in Canada, you can watch it live on DAZN.

Manchester United vs West Ham: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Manchester United are the favorite with -105 odds, while West Ham have +285. A tie would finish in a +275 payout.

DraftKings Manchester United -105 Tie +275 West Ham +285

*Odds via DraftKings

