Manchester United and Wolverhampton will face each other at Old Trafford in a match for the 21st round of the 2021-2022 Premier League season. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US and Canada.

Manchester United will host Wolverhampton at Old Trafford in a match for the 21st round of the 2021-2022 Premier League. Check out all the detailed information about this EPL game including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it free. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV with a Free Trial. If you live in Canada, you can tune in on DAZN.

The Red Devils defeated Burnley 3-1 to accumulate six games without defeats in the Premier League and eight overall. The team led by Cristiano Ronaldo in attack will be looking for a new win to get close to leaders Manchester City.

The Wolves, on the other hand, come from a scoreless draw with 2020-2021 UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea to accumulate two Premier League games without defeats. They will be looking for a victory to stay close to the international cups qualifying positions.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton: Date

The match for the 21st round of the Premier League between Manchester United and Wolverhampton will be played on Monday, January 3, at Old Trafford. Last time they met, the Red Devils won 1-0 with a goal scored by Mason Greenwood.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch or live stream Manchester United vs Wolverhampton

The Manchester United vs Wolverhampton match to be played at Old Trafford for Match day 21 of the Premier League will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options: NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, USA Network. If you live in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.