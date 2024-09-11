Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho ‘likes’ Cristiano Ronaldo’s criticism of Ten Hag

Trending topics:
Alejandro Garnacho has sparked controversy by liking an Instagram post that criticized Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Alejandro Garnacho
© Michael Regan/Getty ImagesAlejandro Garnacho

By Natalia Lobo

Alejandro Garnacho has stirred controversy by liking an Instagram post that criticized Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. The Argentine winger liked a post from Fabrizio Romano, which highlighted Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent critique of the head coach.

In a recent interview with his former teammate Rio Ferdinand, Ronaldo claimed that United needs a “rebuild” and questioned Ten Hag’s assertion that the club cannot compete for the league title, as well as the Champions League.

Although Garnacho quickly unliked the post, his initial action did not go unnoticed by fans. Garnacho is familiar with controversy regarding critical content about Ten Hag, having previously liked several posts criticizing the manager following his substitution in United’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth in April.

Ronaldo, whose second stint at United ended in 2022 due to a fallout with Ten Hag, said that the manager should seek advice from his assistant, Ruud van Nistelrooy, and other club legends such as Ferdinand, Roy Keane, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville, and Sir Alex Ferguson. He emphatized, “You cannot rebuild a club without knowledge.”

alejandro garnacho&#039;s

Alejandro Garnacho’s like (via @TheNassrZone on X)

Garnacho, who was Ronaldo’s teammate at United in 2022, has featured in all three of United‘s Premier League matches this season. The 20-year-old provided an assist in the opening game against Fulham, came on as a substitute against Brighton, and started in the loss to Liverpool.

Garnacho’s social media activity has angered some fans

Despite Ten Hag’s favorable view of Garnacho, some fans speculate that the young Argentine might face repercussions for his social media activity. Fans criticized him, calling for an apology or facing exclusion from the squad.

Alejandro Garnacho's emotional reaction to assisting Paulo Dybala in Argentina's win vs Chile

see also

Alejandro Garnacho"s emotional reaction to assisting Paulo Dybala in Argentina"s win vs Chile

The situation adds to Ten Hag’s challenges as his side heads into the international break following recent defeats to Brighton and Liverpool. Their next game will be against Southampton as visitors.

