Cristiano Ronaldo offers his opinion on Manchester United and Erik ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo did not hold back in his recent comments about Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and the obligation to win titles at Old Trafford.

Known for his outspoken nature, Cristiano Ronaldo has used his award-winning YouTube channel to share his views, and his latest remarks on Manchester United reflect his frustration with the team’s current form.

The Red Devils are off to another poor start in the Premier League this season, currently sitting 14th in the table with a 1-2 record. A 3-0 defeat to Liverpool further highlights the team’s struggles, and fans are demanding improvements.

In a recent interview with Five, Ronaldo was adamant that both coaches and players at Manchester United must aim to win silverware.

CR7 on Manchester United and Erik ten Hag on winning titles

CR7 emphasized, “Man United coach can 𝐍𝐎𝐓 say they can’t compete to win the Premier League and the Champions League every year. This is Man United! You have to be there, to mentally say… listen, maybe we don’t have that potential, but I cannot say that. We’re going to try. 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐫𝐲.”

Ronaldo also addressed the need for Manchester United to rebuild, suggesting that Erik ten Hag should seek advice from former players and experts. He stated, “This is why Man United need to rebuild… If Ten Hag listens to Ruud van Nistelrooy… maybe he can help. He knows the club and the club should listen to the guys who were there, as this is really important.”

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

He continued, “Rio Ferdinand, Roy Keane, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville, Sir Alex Ferguson… you need advice from these people. You cannot rebuild a club without knowledge.”

Ronaldo’s career at Manchester United, spanning two separate periods, is marked by exceptional achievements and memorable moments. Initially joining the club in 2003 from Sporting Lisbon, Ronaldo quickly emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in the Premier League, helping Manchester United secure three Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League trophy by 2008. His dazzling performances, including a Ballon d’Or win in 2008, solidified his status as a global superstar. After successful stints with Real Madrid and Juventus, Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in 2021, bringing renewed optimism. However, his second spell was more tumultuous, characterized by mixed performances and internal club challenges.

Despite these difficulties, Ronaldo’s impact at Manchester United remains significant, with his contributions to the team’s successes and his influence on and off the pitch leaving a lasting legacy.

