Marcelo joins an exclusive group of players after winning Copa Libertadores with Fluminense

Marcelo has won the only major title he was missing at the club level thanks to Fluminense’s 2-1 victory over Boca Juniors in an exciting final of the 2023 Copa Libertadores. After becoming a legend at Real Madrid, the Brazilian player has also conquered America.

Throughout his career, Marcelo has won 5 Champions League titles, 4 FIFA Club World Cups, 6 Spanish leagues, 2 Copa del Rey trophies, 5 Spanish Super Cups, and 1 FIFA Confederations Cup. Now, the Copa Libertadores has been added to this spectacular list.

Furthermore, the defender has become the 14th player to win both the Champions League and the Copa Libertadores. Undoubtedly, an achievement reserved for very few.

How many players have won Copa Libertadores and Champions League?

Throughout history, 14 players have achieved the most important club trophies in both Europe and America. After Marcelo’s victory, the list includes 10 Brazilians and 4 Argentines.

Juan Pablo Sorin (River Plate/Juventus), Roque Junior (Palmeiras/AC Milan), Cafu (Sao Paulo/AC Milan), Walter Samuel (Boca Juniors/Inter Milan), Dida (Cruzeiro/AC Milan), Carlos Tevez (Boca Juniors/Manchester United), Ronaldinho (Atletico Mineiro/FC Barcelona), Rafinha (Flamengo/Bayern Munich), Neymar (Santos/FC Barcelona), Danilo (Santos/Real Madrid), Ramires (Palmeiras/Chelsea), David Luiz (Flamengo/Chelsea), Julian Alvarez (River Plate/Manchester City) and Marcelo (Real Madrid/Fluminense).

Which team have won the most Copa Libertadores in history?

Boca Juniors had an extraordinary chance to catch up with Independiente as the club with the most Copa Libertadores trophies (7). However, after losing in Rio de Janeiro, the famous xeneizes remain with 6.

Peñarol are in third place on the list with 5 Copa Libertadores titles, followed by River Plate (4), Estudiantes de La Plata (4), Olimpia (3), Nacional (3), Sao Paulo (3), Palmeiras (3), Santos (3), Gremio (3) and Flamengo (3).