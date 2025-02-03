Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman loses a key player who has committed to the Cornhuskers of Raiola

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will look for redemption starting next season in the NCAAF, with their most recent memory being a bitter loss in the National Championship Game. Marcus Freeman is slowly starting to shape his roster and he will be without a key player, who has made the decision to join Dylan Raiola and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Offensive lineman Rocco Spindler, after entering the Transfer Portal, will ultimately join Matt Rhule‘s squad, seeking a fresh start in his career. During his time with the Irish, Spindler played 1,325 snaps and still has one year of eligibility remaining.

The news was confirmed by college football insider Pete Nakos, who, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account @PeteNakos_, reported the arrival of the OL to assist Raiola in improving his last campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Notre Dame transfer offensive lineman Rocco Spindler has committed to Nebraska, his agency @netsportsmgmt tells @On3sports. Picked the Cornhuskers over Indiana, Pitt and Virginia,” Nakos stated.

Rocco Spindler #50 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates with teammates after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions 27-24 in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Advertisement

Having had an excellent campaign last season, several programs are now setting their sights on Notre Dame players. Freeman will need to strengthen his roster again if he hopes to make another run at the championship game.

Advertisement

see also Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes reveals favorite college stadium he played in apart from Texas Tech

Spindler’s replacement at Notre Dame

While Rocco Spindler’s departure is a significant loss for the Fighting Irish, recent reports reveal that an offensive lineman has committed to Marcus Freeman’s team for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Tyler Merrill becomes the new face of Notre Dame, turning down offers from Clemson, Alabama, Wisconsin, and in-state Penn State. The news was reported by college football insider Hayes Fawcett through his official X account.

“BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Tyler Merrill has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @on3recruits. The 6’5 320 IOL from Mechanicsburg, PA chose the Fighting Irish over Alabama, Clemson, & Penn State. Go Irish,” Fawcett stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chris Ash is joining Freeman’s staff

Not all news is bad for Marcus Freeman. In recent hours, it was announced that Chris Ash will join his staff as the new defensive coordinator for Notre Dame. Following the announcement, Freeman shared a message with the press about the addition.

“Chris’ experience of coordinating and leading great defensive units at multiple places really resonated with me,” Freeman started. “His experience both in the NFL and as a head coach are valuable assets he can bring to our program. Chris has a great reputation of being a coach who builds strong relationships, while simultaneously developing his players, and that makes him a great fit for this role.”