Lowest scoring Super Bowls in NFL history

Sometimes, the Super Bowl is not just a spectacle of points, but a battle of defensive strategies. Discover the quietest games that defied expectations and shocked the world.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after being tackled by Arik Armstead #91 of the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter during Super Bowl LVIII.
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after being tackled by Arik Armstead #91 of the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter during Super Bowl LVIII.

The Super Bowl is known for its spectacle, explosive offense and moments of pure adrenaline. However, over the years, there have been editions that have broken with this tradition and left us with unexpected surprises.

While some NFL games turn into high-scoring offensive battles, others stand out for the incredible defensive solidity that limits scoring opportunities and turns the game into a tactical war.

These low-scoring Super Bowls are remembered not only for what was played on the field but for the oddities they brought with them, where defenses dominated the show and the final score left everyone in shock.

NFL’s lowest scoring Super Bowls: The top matches

Super BowlDateTeamsFinal scoreWinnerTotal points
Super Bowl LIIIFebruary 3, 2019New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams13-3New England Patriots16
Super Bowl LVIIIFebruary 11, 2024Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers25-22Kansas City Chiefs47
Super Bowl VIIJanuary 14, 1973Miami Dolphins vs Washington Redskins14-7Miami Dolphins21
Super Bowl IXJanuary 15, 1975Pittsburgh Steelers vs Minnesota Vikings16-6Pittsburgh Steelers22
Super Bowl IIIJanuary 17, 1969New York Jets vs Baltimore Colts16-7New York Jets23

Super Bowl LIII, played on February 3, 2019, between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams, holds the record for the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history, with a final score of 13-3 in favor of the Patriots.

This game was marked by the strong defensive performance of both teams, which limited offensive opportunities and resulted in the lowest score in history to date, according to the NFL and Marca.

The only touchdown of the game was scored by Patriots running back Sony Michel in the third quarter. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady completed 21 of 35 passes for 262 yards, with no touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs looks to throw under pressure from Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVIII. (Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs looks to throw under pressure from Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVIII. (Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Although this game still holds the No. 1 spot, it is not the only one to dominate the list, as more recently, the Super Bowl final between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers has also made its mark.

Super Bowl LVIII, played on February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, ended with a final score of 25-22 in favor of the Chiefs, making it the second-lowest scoring Super Bowl in NFL history.

The first half of the game was notably defensive. The 49ers managed to score a touchdown thanks to a reception by Christian McCaffrey, while the Chiefs settled for a field goal by Harrison Butker, resulting in a 10-3 score at halftime.

