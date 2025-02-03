Where to watch Chelsea vs West Ham live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Chelsea will face off against West Ham in a Matchday 24 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the United States have multiple options to watch the game, whether on TV or via streaming services. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and how to tune in.

Matchday 24 presents a golden opportunity for Chelsea, as both of their direct rivals in the race for the final Champions League spot—Manchester City and Newcastle—suffered defeats. To fully capitalize, Chelsea must secure a win against West Ham.

West Ham, on the other hand, are sitting 15th with 27 points, aren’t in immediate relegation danger, but a continued slump could put them at risk, making this clash crucial as they aim to snatch valuable points in this game against the Blues.

When will the Chelsea vs West Ham match be played?

Chelsea will take on West Ham this Monday, February 3, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 24. Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Vladimir Coufal of West Ham – Michael Regan/Getty Images

Chelsea vs West Ham: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Chelsea vs West Ham in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Chelsea and West Ham in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: USA Network, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.