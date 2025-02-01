Rob Gronkowski won the Super Bowl four times alongside Tom Brady. That’s why, during an interview with Jimmy Fallon, the former tight answered who is the greatest player of all time between his legendary teammate and Patrick Mahomes.

“Well, Patrick Mahomes is definitely the greatest player in the NFL right now, but, in order to get into the GOAT talk as the greatest of all time, I’m going to be a little biased because I played with Tom Brady and I think he’s the greatest player of all time. He’s proven that he is the greatest player of all time.”

In addition, the Kansas City Chiefs are striving to surpass teams like the New England Patriots with Brady and Gronkowski, or the 1970s Pittsburgh Steelers, in the debate over the greatest dynasty in NFL history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is greatest quarterback of all time between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady?

Rob Gronkowski said that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time because Patrick Mahomes would need to extend his dominance for at least two decades to be on the same level as the star of the Patriots and Buccaneers.

“In order for Patrick Mahomes to enter that era, I mean, first off, he’s got to win this Super Bowl coming up and get the three-peat and I’ll believe that’s probably one of the best dynasties in the last decade. But we had the dynasty for two decades. Is he better than Tom Brady? Tom Brady beat him two times in the playoffs and is undefeated versus him. We beat him in the AFC Championship game and in the Super Bowl when we were in Tampa.”

Advertisement