NBA News: Lakers’ LeBron James admits he doesn’t know how he continues playing at an elite level

Los Angeles Lakers secured a commanding 128-112 victory against the New York Knicks, led by a sensational triple-double from LeBron James. The 40-year-old star once again defied Father Time, delivering 33 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists while shooting 53.8% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc. His dominance has left fans and analysts marveling at his continued NBA All-Star-level play.

After the game, James made headlines with comments that hinted at a potential retirement. “I’ll possibly play in Madison Square Garden again,” James said, suggesting the iconic venue may have seen one of his final appearances. He further reflected on his longevity: “The Man Above has given me some great gifts. I’ve taken full advantage of it. I’ve put in all the work and dedication to the game, and it’s given me so much. But I have no idea how I’m still doing this at this level.”

Despite crossing the 40-year threshold, James continues to dominate the league. This season, he is averaging 24 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game, shooting an impressive 51.2% from the field and 37.9% from three-point range. His commitment to maintaining elite physical condition is unparalleled, with James investing heavily in nutrition, recovery, and training. Comparisons to NBA legends such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone highlight how unique James’ continued excellence is in the league’s history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

James’ remarks have sparked speculation about the future of the Lakers and the NBA as a whole. His eventual departure would mark the end of a legendary era, leaving a significant void on and off the court. For the Lakers, his retirement hints present a critical challenge as the franchise contemplates a future without one of the game’s all-time greats. However, for now, James remains laser-focused on helping Los Angeles contend for another title—proving that, even at 40, “The King” still reigns.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts as he directs a play during a 119-102 win over the Atlanta Hawks at Crypto.com Arena on January 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

LeBron James’ legacy: An unmatched impact on basketball

LeBron James is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. His ability to dominate multiple aspects of the game—from scoring and playmaking to rebounding and defending—revolutionized the forward position. Over two decades, he has become synonymous with versatility and excellence, earning four NBA championships and numerous MVP awards while redefining what it means to be a complete player.

Advertisement

see also Mavericks key player sends strong message to Luka Doncic after trade to Lakers

Beyond his on-court achievements, James’ influence transcends basketball. As a cultural icon and entrepreneur, he has leveraged his platform to champion social justice initiatives, invest in education through the I PROMISE School, and inspire future generations. His leadership off the court has elevated him to a role model status that extends far beyond sports.

Advertisement

Perhaps James’ most enduring legacy is his longevity and consistency. Playing at an elite level well into his late 30s and early 40s, he has set new standards for athlete conditioning and career durability. His remarkable journey stands as a blueprint for future stars seeking sustained greatness and impact on and off the court.