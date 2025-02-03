Tom Brady, considered by many to be the greatest quarterback in NFL history, has left an indelible mark on football. Throughout his illustrious career, he accumulated a record seven Super Bowl victories.

This number surpasses any other star in the history of the league to date, topping the list of the most successful players. These victories not only solidified his legacy but also redefined the concept of success in the sport.

From his first appearance in Super Bowl XXXVI with the Patriots to his final championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, he repeatedly demonstrated his ability to shine in the most crucial moments.

Tom Brady’s Super Bowl victories

Super Bowl XXXVI (2002) – Patriots vs. Rams

Tom Brady after winning his first Super Bowl in 2002 with the Patriots. (Source: @CoolOldSports)

On February 3, 2002, at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Tom Brady, in his first season as the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots, led his team to a stunning victory over the St. Louis Rams, known as “The Greatest Show on Turf”.

With the score tied at 17-17 and no timeouts remaining, he orchestrated a drive that culminated in a 48-yard field goal by Adam Vinatieri in the final seconds, securing the franchise’s first championship. Brady was named the game’s Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004) – Patriots vs. Panthers

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots raises the Lombardi trophy as he is interviewed by Jim Nance after defeating the Carolina Panthers 32-29 in Super Bowl XXXVIII. (Source: Elsa/Getty Images)

On February 1, 2004, at Reliant Stadium in Houston, the Patriots faced the Carolina Panthers in a game marked by an explosive fourth-quarter offensive showdown. He threw for 354 yards and three touchdowns.

With the score tied at 29, he led a drive that set up Vinatieri’s 41-yard field goal with just four seconds remaining, giving the Patriots their second title in three years. Brady was once again named Super Bowl MVP.

Super Bowl XXXIX (2005) – Patriots vs. Eagles

Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy as he stands on the podium after The New England Patriots defeated The Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX. (Source: Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

On February 6, 2005, at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, the Patriots secured their third championship in four years by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles. He completed 23 of 33 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns. While wide receiver Deion Branch was named MVP after catching 11 passes for 133 yards, Brady’s performance was crucial in the 24-21 victory.

Super Bowl XLIX (2015) – Patriots vs. Seahawks

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl XLIX in 2015. (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On February 1, 2015, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, after a decade without a title, the talented QB led the Patriots to a dramatic victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Despite trailing by 10 points in the fourth quarter, Brady threw two touchdown passes to regain the lead. The victory was sealed by a crucial goal-line interception by Malcolm Butler in the final seconds, securing a 28-24 win. He was named MVP of the game.

Super Bowl LI (2017) – Patriots vs. Falcons

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017. (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On February 5, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston, he led the Patriots in a historic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons. Trailing 28-3 in the third quarter, New England scored 25 unanswered points to tie the game, forcing the first overtime in Super Bowl history. He threw for a record 466 yards and two touchdowns.

In overtime, the Patriots secured victory with a James White touchdown, completing one of the greatest comebacks in sports history. Tom was named MVP for the fourth time.

Super Bowl LIII (2019) – Patriots vs. Rams

Jim Nantz (L) interviews Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots after the Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 during Super Bowl LIII in 2019. (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

On February 3, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the Patriots faced the Los Angeles Rams in a game dominated by defenses. Although Brady did not throw a touchdown pass, he completed a crucial 29-yard pass to Rob Gronkowski that set up the game’s only touchdown.

The Patriots won 13-3, and wide receiver Julian Edelman was named MVP after catching 10 passes for 141 yards. This marked his sixth title with the Patriots.

Super Bowl LV (2021) – Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021. (Source: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On February 7, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Brady, in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led the team to its second championship in franchise history by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

He threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to tight end Rob Gronkowski. He was named Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time, solidifying his legacy as the most decorated player in NFL history.

Tom Brady’s Super Bowl losses

Super Bowl XLII (2008) – Patriots vs. Giants

Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on during Super Bowl XLII against the New York Giants on February 3, 2008. (Source: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

On February 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the Patriots entered the Super Bowl with a perfect 18-0 record and were heavy favorites. However, the New York Giants, led by quarterback Eli Manning, pulled off a shocking 17-14 upset.

One of the most memorable plays was David Tyree’s “helmet catch”, which kept the Giants’ drive alive and set up the game-winning touchdown. This loss prevented the Patriots from completing a perfect season.

Super Bowl XLVI (2012) – Patriots vs. Giants

Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots walks on the field with his teammates prior to Super Bowl XLVI. (Source: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

On February 5, 2012, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, the Patriots faced the Giants once again in the Super Bowl. Despite Brady throwing for 276 yards and two touchdowns, the Patriots were defeated 21-17.

A key play was an incomplete pass to Wes Welker in the fourth quarter that could have secured the victory. The Giants capitalized and scored the game-winning touchdown on a run by Ahmad Bradshaw.

Super Bowl LII (2018) – Patriots vs. Eagles

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagleas at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018. (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On February 4, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots faced the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, a game that would go down in history for its offensive intensity and unexpected outcome.

He delivered a stellar performance, throwing for 505 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions, setting a record for the most passing yards in a Super Bowl. However, the Eagles’ defense, led by Brandon Graham, came up with a crucial moment in the fourth quarter when they forced a fumble on Brady with a sack, leading to a field goal that sealed Philadelphia’s 41-33 victory.

The game was also highlighted by the famous “Philly Special” play, in which Eagles quarterback Nick Foles caught a touchdown pass on a trick play. Despite Tom’s brilliant performance, his team was unable to contain the opposing offense and suffered one of the most painful Super Bowl losses of his career.

