The NBA world was stunned when Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. The news came as a shock to everyone around the league, sparking widespread discussion and debate. Amid the criticism surrounding the blockbuster deal, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo weighed in on the matter.

Considered one of the most surprising trades in recent NBA history—arguably the biggest since LeBron James joined the Lakers from Miami—Doncic has faced significant scrutiny over the move. Many have questioned the decision, with some critics arguing that the trade blindsided players and was orchestrated behind the scenes.

Addressing the backlash, Antetokounmpo spoke candidly after Milwaukee’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies, responding to claims that Doncic’s departure was a betrayal of Mavericks fans. “You cannot have a double standard here. Teams make moves they believe will help them win now,” Antetokounmpo said.

He continued: “When a player believes he can go to a different team and have a real shot at winning a championship, we cannot crucify him, call him disloyal, or say he let everybody down.“

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates against the Washington Wizards.

Antetokounmpo reflects on the challenges of being an All-Star

Reaching the top tier of any sport comes with immense expectations. Fans demand excellence, and decisions—both good and bad—are often beyond a player’s control. Doncic, for instance, had no say in his trade and was caught off guard by the move.

Addressing the pressures of being an All-Star, Antetokounmpo shared his perspective on what it means to compete at the highest level. “At the end of the day, I’ve said this before—you’re evaluated every single day. You can’t take anything for granted. Being an All-Star, you don’t take it for granted. Being able to put on your jersey and represent your team, you don’t take that for granted,“ Antetokounmpo said.

The two-time MVP continued: “Representing your family on the court is something you never take for granted. Every second I spend playing in an NBA game, I love it—I try to play with joy. But at the same time, I understand the business side of basketball. Teams have to make moves that serve their organization, positioning themselves for success and championship contention.“

Antetokounmpo’s reaction to Doncic’s trade

Like many around the league, the Milwaukee Bucks star was stunned by the news of Doncic’s trade. Initially, Antetokounmpo thought it was a joke. But once he confirmed the deal had gone through, he shared his thoughts on the league’s ever-evolving landscape.

“It’s insane. Obviously, I’ve played against Luka many times, along with AD and everyone else involved in the trade,” Antetokounmpo said. “This is the reality of the NBA—it’s a business. You have to understand that nobody is safe, nobody is untouchable.”