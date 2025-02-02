The Buffalo Bills will once again watch the Super Bowl from home, and it’s once again because of the Kansas City Chiefs, who remain unbeaten against Sean McDermott and Josh Allen in the NFL playoffs with Patrick Mahomes under center.

It was the fourth time in five years the Chiefs beat the Bills in the postseason, proving that regardless of their regular season record―Allen is 4-1 in those games against Kansas City―Mahomes and company are still unstoppable for McDermott’s team.

Following this loss, some members of the team decided it was time to pack the bags. One of them appears to be Bills nickelbacks coach and senior defensive assistant Scott Booker, who is reportedly leaving McDermott’s staff for another job in the NFL.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scott Booker reportedly leaving Bills for Patriots

According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247Sports, Booker is expected to be hired by the New England Patriots, where he would reunite with newly hired head coach Mike Vrabel.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

Advertisement

Before joining McDermott’s staff for the 2024 NFL season, Booker spent six years with the Tennessee Titans, where he worked with Vrabel. His first two seasons were as a defensive assistant, while his next four years were as safeties coach.

Advertisement

see also Former NFL Peyton Manning confesses the message sent to Josh Allen after Bills’ loss

Booker would fill in the vacancy left by Brian Belichick, who according to Mike Reiss of ESPN, is leaving Foxborough after serving as the Patriots’ safeties coach for five years.

Advertisement

McDermott still keeps key assistant in Buffalo

Booker’s departure will force McDermott to make new additions to his coaching staff, but it looks like one of his most important assistants is staying, with offensive coordinator Joe Brady expected to continue in Buffalo for at least another year.

Brady drew interest in the coaching cycle for the 2025 NFL season, especially from the New Orleans Saints. CBS Sports, however, reports that he decided not to continue with the recruiting process for their head coaching opening, and that he’ll continue helping McDermott get the best of the offense led by Allen.

Advertisement