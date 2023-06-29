Mason Mount's salary at Manchester United: How much does he make per hour, day, week, month, and year?

Following a terrible performance in the 2022-23 campaign, Chelsea don’t seem to care about who’s staying at the club. In fact, they sold academy graduate Mason Mount to Premier League rivals Manchester United.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Red Devils acquired the Blues’ product in a £55 million deal that could go up to £60 million with add-ons. Needless to say, it’s a very interesting move for Erik ten Hag‘s side.

Mount has already made a name for himself during his time at Stamford Bridge, and he’s just 24 years old. United seem to trust in his potential, as they’ve reportedly offered him a huge raise regarding his Chelsea salary.

Mason Mount’s contract with Manchester United

Matt Law and Jason Burt of The Daily Telegraph claim Mason Mount will sign a five-year contract with an option for a further year at Manchester United, who would also pay him three times what he was earning at Chelsea.

How much will Mason Mount make a week?

Law and Burt report Mount will have a £250,000 weekly salary that could go up to £300,000 with bonuses. Mount would make £12 million a year; £1 million a month; £250k a week; £35,714 a day; £1,488 an hour; £24.8 a minute; and £0.41 a second.