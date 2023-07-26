Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is not going to take it, she set politics aside to defend Kylian Mbappe and the way the PSG brass has been treating him. Mbappe is reportedly turning down over $700 million in salary to play one season in Saudi Arabia as he sees it as a cheap approach by PSG ownership to not respect that he has one year left on his deal, PSG is pressuring Mbappe to resign.

The risk of losing one of the best players in the world on a free transfer would leave a Champions Leagueless PSG with a lot of egg on their face having Mbappe, Messi, and Neymar on their roster and showing no major European glory.

On RMC in France, Hidalgo raised concern over how PSG are proceeding since all Mbappe is trying to do is honor his current contract.

Mayor Anne Hidalgo defends Kylian Mbappe

“I don’t understand what PSG are playing at,” Hidalgo said. “Kylian Mbappé is the best player in the world. I’ll admit that I don’t understand it at all.”

“Kylian is an extraordinary player, and we have to keep him in Paris,” she added. “I think it’s also his wish to remain here as long as possible. The question is: what are PSG doing?”