Al Hilal placed an astronomical $332 million bid for French national team star Kylian Mbappé. PSG has accepted the offer and now it’s up to terms between Kylian Mbappé and Al Hilal, the Saudi Pro League club is willing to pay the French star $776 million… for one year.

A holy grail offer that according to reports Mbappé will not accept as he and his team see the offer as a cheap way for PSG to stall his career amid a contract dispute between the two sides. Still, the offer, if accepted by Mbappé would make him in one second the highest paid athlete in history.

Not only would he be the highest paid athlete in the world, but Mbappé’s lone salary for 1 season would surpass the budget of some NBA, MLB, and NFL players and teams.

How does Kylian Mbappé’s salary offer stack up in American sports

According to the Score, Kylian Mbappé’s $776 million would be more than the following: The combined annual salaries of the 15 highest paid players in the NBA ($722M), worth more than the team payrolls of the New York Yankees and Mets ($630M).

Mbappé’s salary would be worth more than the combined prize earnings of Nadal, Djokovic, Murray, and Federer in Tennis ($496M). In regard to the NFL, Mbappé’s potential salary would be more than every running backs’ wages in the NFL, a total of $334 million.