Mazatlan will clash against Chivas for Matchday 7 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura. Check out here all about this Liga MX game, such as how to watch or live stream it in the US, match information, storylines, prediction and odds.

Mazatlan are one of the worst teams in the 2022 Liga MX Apertura. The team managaed by Gabriel Caballero ranks second to last at the standings. In fact, the Cañoneros are still seeking a win for the first time in this year's Mexican league.

Whereas Chivas are pretty much in the same position as their rivals. Despite Chivas haven't lost in their last three games, they haven't managed to pick up a win either. Therefore, under Ricardo Cadena's management, Chivas are nowhere near the playoffs spots at the standings.

Mazatlan vs Chivas: Match Information

Date: Friday, August 5, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico

Live Stream: ViX+

Mazatlan vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Mazatlan vs Chivas: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Mazatlan will face Chivas for Matchday 7 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). This will be matchup No.5 between these two sides. Since Mazatlan played their first Liga MX season, the Cañoneros haven't won over Chivas. In fact, Chivas have won three of their four games against each other.

As the home team, Mazatlan registered 1 loss and 1 draw against Chivas. They have conceded 2 goals and scored once among those games. Therefore, this game will be a big challenge for Mazatlan, however, Chivas aren't in a great shape, so this might be a good chance for the Cañoneros to finally pick up a win.

How to watch Mazatlan vs Chivas in the US

This 2022 Liga MX Apertura game between Chivas and Mazatlan at the Estadio de Mazatlan to be played on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET) will be available to watch in the US on ViX+.

Mazatlan vs Chivas: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this 2022 Liga MX Apertura game. According to BetMGM, Chivas are favorites with +145 odds to win, while Mazatlan have +180 odds to win. A draw would result in a +220 payout.

