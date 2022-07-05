Melgar will host Deportivo Cali for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. Check out how to watch or live stream this game free in the US, the match preview, information, predictions and odds.

Melgar and Deportivo Cali will face each other this Tuesday, July 6 for the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana round of 16. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV.

The Peruvian team was one of the great surprises of the group stage of this Copa Sudamericana after qualifying for the next round even above Racing, who were the main favorites to be group winners. Now they have the chance to continue making history after the good result obtained in Colombia.

Deportivo Cali were the main favorites to advance to the quarterfinals, although after the game at home for the first leg that favoritism was really in doubt. The 0-0 of course does not guarantee anything to Melgar, but taking into account that they will play at home, the Peruvians will have an advantage. Even so, Cali will try to put on a good match and earn their place in the quarterfinals.

Melgar vs Deportivo Cali: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: UNSA Stadium, Arequipa, Peru

Live stream: FuboTV

Melgar vs Deportivo Cali: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Melgar vs Deportivo Cali: Storylines

As this is the first time they have faced each other, the game for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana that took place on June 30, 2022 was the first and until the second leg is played, the only one. That game was a 0-0 draw, a result that was undoubtedly more favorable to Melgar.

How to Watch or Stream Live Melgar vs Deportivo Cali in the U.S.

The 2022 Copa Sudamericana round of 16 game between Melgar and Deportivo Cali, to be played on Wednesday, July 6 at the UNSA Stadium, Arequipa, Peru; will be broadcast on FuboTV. Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Melgar vs Deportivo Cali: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Melgar are the favorite with -143 odds, while Deportivo Cali have +375. A tie would finish in a +255 payout.

Caliente Melgar -143 Tie +255 Deportivo Cali +375

*Odds via Caliente