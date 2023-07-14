After former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was found not guilty of rape and attempted rape by a jury at Chester Crown Court on Friday, Memphis Depay took to social media with a strong message.

The French soccer player was also cleared of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in January. His last game was against Tottenham on August 2021, before being arrested and later suspended by the Premier League.

Mendy, who was released by City when his contract expired at the end of June, has denied all the charges made against him. Shortly after he was cleared, Depay sent a message of support for the 28-year-old.

Memphis Depay posts tweet supporting Benjamin Mendy

“Benjamin Mendy

All cases dismissed.

So what are we doing now?

Who is going to help this brother heal?

Who’s going to be Responsable for the damage on he’s name?

How he’s going to have he’s career back?

Many years of investment to become a professional football player…. Now what!?

I’ve never touched on this subject because I didn’t know all the details, but I’ve spoken to him once true FaceTime while behind bars and faced him on the pitch a couple times.. I didn’t see any evil in the man.

We can’t accept this to happen to us as athletes..

Who’s going to stand up for us in the time of need not when the damage is already done?

Don’t turn your head people.“

Depay’s tweet gave a lot to talk about on social media, as many encourage athletes to address this situation, but he also faced some backlash.