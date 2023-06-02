Karim Benzema has been at Real Madrid for 14 years since joining from Lyon, but he seems set to depart this summer. The Frenchman’s future at the Bernabeu has been called into doubt with only one year remaining on his contract with Real Madrid.

Recent days have seen an increase in talk of a prospective relocation to Saudi Arabia. Official confirmation of the 35-year-old’s signing with Al-Ittihad was said to be ‘imminent’, as the club’s executives had become more confident in their ability to seal the deal.

According to reports, the Frenchman has discussed the transfer with his former Real Madrid colleague Cristiano Ronaldo, who is now playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Benzema would be one of the top-paid players in the world with a tax-free income of almost €100m per year.

What now for Karim Benzema?

After his departure from the club had seemed agreed, Benzema changed his mind and decided to remain in Madrid for at least one more season. Spanish newspaper Marca, who reported the news, also add that the 35-year-old always intended to remain at the Bernabeu and never planned to leave this summer.

The French superstar is reportedly ‘very grateful’ to Saudi Arabia for the massive contract offer, but would rather end his time with the Whites on a positive note. After a disappointing 2022-23 season, Benzema reportedly thinks he still has business to take care of in the Spanish capital.

Though he hasn’t ruled out a transfer to the Middle East for next summer, it seems like the reigning Ballon d’Or winner will be staying with Carlo Ancelotti’s side for at least another year. It seems like getting together with Ronaldo will have to wait.