Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly keeps Al Nassr and Portugal concerned with an injury ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Al Nassr’s latest victory set off alarms across the soccer world after it was revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo got injured. With no clear return date yet, his participation in the 2026 World Cup remains uncertain, leaving Portugal concerned.

According to Arriyadiyah, Ronaldo is scheduled to undergo a scan on Monday at a specialized medical center. An initial examination at the team’s facility in Al Majma’ah showed he is experiencing pain in his hamstring.

The scan will determine the exact nature of the injury and the expected recovery timeline. This has created moments of tension and uncertainty over the Portuguese star’s future, as he continues to pursue his dream of participating in what is likely his final World Cup.

During the match against Al Fayha on Saturday, the situation escalated when cameras captured Ronaldo on the bench with ice on his hamstring shortly after being substituted at the 81st minute. Al Nassr coach Jorge Jesus initially described it as simple muscle fatigue, but the issue worsened over the following hours.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on prior the Saudi Pro League match.

How many games could Ronaldo miss due to his injury?

Reports have emerged regarding his hamstring, indicating a strain that could sideline him for about a week, while a less likely scenario suggests a tear that typically requires three to five weeks for full rehabilitation.

If the more serious diagnosis is confirmed, Ronaldo could miss three to four club games and the friendly scheduled for March 28 against Mexico during the reopening of the Estadio Azteca.

Will Ronaldo make it to the 2026 World Cup?

Even in the worst-case scenario, Ronaldo is expected to be fit for the 2026 World Cup. However, concerns remain, and he will need to exercise caution on the field to prevent aggravating the injury or sustaining setbacks that could rule him out of Portugal’s squad.