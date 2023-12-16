Mesut Ozil announced his retirement from soccer this year, after a brilliant career with teams such as Arsenal, Real Madrid, Fenerbahce, Werder Bremen and Schalke 04. Additionally, the midfielder played a key role in Germany winning the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

In his new phase off the field, Ozil has grabbed headlines for his behavior on social media. This time, believe it or not, the target of his mockery was Leonardo DiCaprio.

A few days ago, during an interview alongside his co-star in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, Lily Gladstone, DiCaprio joked about his preferences in sports and if Premier League’s players were better than stars in the NBA. “Better than Michael Jordan? The greatest basketball player ever!”

Then, Leonardo DiCaprio double down with a comment which sparked a massive controversy in the United Kingdom. “What’s Arsenal?” Now, the actor just got a big answer from Mesut Ozil.

Mesut Ozil takes a big shot at Leonardo DiCaprio after Arsenal comment

After playing eight years for Arsenal, Mesut Ozil couldn’t stay silent and responded to Leonardo DiCaprio in a tremendous way. “Arsenal Football Club is older than 25 years…so why should he know?”

Certainly, Ozil is referring to a well-known fact about Leonardo DiCaprio, as the actor typically doesn’t have girlfriends who are older than 25 years. Mesut didn’t forgive him for mocking the club he loves.