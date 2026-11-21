Mexico U17 face Romania U17 at the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup on Saturday, November 21. The match marks another step in both nations' group stage campaign, and here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Mexico U17 vs Romania U17: Match Summary Match Mexico U17 vs. Romania U17 Tournament 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup Date Saturday, November 21, 2026 Time 10:30 AM ET / 7:30 AM PT TV Channels Fox Soccer Plus Live Stream Fubo, Fox One

How to watch Mexico U17 vs Romania U17 in the USA

Fans in the United States can watch the match on Fox Soccer Plus, which carries the game on television.

For those who prefer streaming, the match is available on Fubo and Fox One.

Can I watch Mexico U17 vs Romania U17 for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Mexico U17 vs Romania U17 for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Mexico U17 enter this match looking to make their mark in the group stage of the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup. The team will aim to build momentum as the tournament progresses toward the knockout rounds.

Romania U17 arrive at this fixture with their own ambitions in the competition. A positive result would go a long way toward strengthening their position in the group standings.

Both sides understand the importance of points at this stage of the tournament. A win here would be a significant boost for either team as they look ahead to the rest of the group phase.

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What time is the Mexico U17 vs Romania U17 match?

The Mexico U17 vs Romania U17 match kicks off on Saturday, November 21, at 10:30 AM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times: