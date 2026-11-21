Chelsea host Leeds at Stamford Bridge in London in the 2026-27 Premier League, with both sides looking to build momentum. Chelsea sit fifth and Leeds sit ninth, so here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Chelsea vs Leeds: Match Summary Match Chelsea vs. Leeds Tournament 2026-27 Premier League Date Saturday, November 21, 2026 Time 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT TV Channels NBCSN Live Stream Fubo, Peacock

How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds in the USA

The match airs on NBCSN for viewers in the USA who have access to cable or satellite packages that carry the channel.

Fans can also stream the match on Fubo and Peacock, both of which carry Premier League coverage this season.

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Can I watch Chelsea vs Leeds for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Chelsea vs Leeds for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Chelsea sit fifth in the table with 16 points from 10 games. They lost their last match 0-1 against Sunderland. Before that, they beat Man Utd 2-0 and drew 1-1 with Liverpool. The defeat to Sunderland snapped a run of decent form, and they will want to respond in front of their fans at Stamford Bridge.

Leeds arrive in ninth place with 14 points from 10 games. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Spurs. That victory came after a 0-2 loss to Bournemouth and a 0-0 draw with Sunderland. The win over Spurs gives them something to build on as they try to climb the table.

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Chelsea leads the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on September 9, 2026: Chelsea 6-3 Leeds.

Chelsea vs Leeds: Predicted Lineups

Chelsea (3-4-3): Emiliano Martinez; Josh Acheampong, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill; Marco Palestra, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Pep Chavarria; Pedro Neto, Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer.

Leeds (3-4-2-1): James Trafford; James Justin, Nico Elvedi, Tarik Muharemovic; Jayden Bogle, Harry Wilson, Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Noah Okafor; Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

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What time is the Chelsea vs Leeds match?

The Chelsea vs Leeds match kicks off on Saturday, November 21, at 10:00 AM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times: