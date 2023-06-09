Mexico and Cameroon will face each other in what will be a 2023 international friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Mexico vs Cameroon online free in the US on Fubo]

The Mexican team continues its preparation for what will be the Gold Cup, the most important tournament at nation level in Concacaf. On the other hand, the team’s performance in recent years has been highly questioned, and it is something that they want to start reversing by 2026. To do this, nothing better than starting a new process by winning the tournament in which they are the top winners.

And that is why they want to prepare themselves in the best way facing, in this case, one of the best African teams. Cameroon have had a good performance in the last World Cup despite their elimination in the group stage and, like Mexico, they want to prepare in the best way for future continental and world competitions.

Mexico vs Cameroon: Kick-Off Time

Costa Rica: 8:00 PM

Guatemala: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 PM

United States: 10:00 PM (ET)

Mexico vs Cameroon: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Costa Rica: TUDN

Guatemala: TUDN

Mexico: Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, VIX+, Azteca 7

United States: Fubo (free trial), TUDN.com, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN USA, FOX Deportes, Univision, Univision NOW.