Mexico vs Germany: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 International Friendly in your country

Mexico and Germany meet in the 2023 International Friendly. This game will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Mexicans won a recent game, but that was just one more victory in what will be their long road of adjustments until the upcoming World Cup and other international events. After this game they must return to a local tournament. The Germans are slowly regaining their status as big favorites, they won a recent game against United States.

[Watch Mexico vs Germany online free in the US on Fubo]

Mexico are enjoying a winning streak since July 8, 2023 that includes multiple wins and two draws as part of international friendly games and Gold Cup games. They won a recent game against Ghana as part of 4 international friendly games, prior to that victory they had drawn against Australia 2-2 and Uzbekistan 3-3.

Germany did not have a winning streak since 2022, now they have two victories, a recent one against United States 3-1 and before that game they had won at home against France 2-1. So far three friendly games won in 2023, but they also lost four games against Belgium, Poland, Colombia and Japan.

Mexico vs Germany: Kick-Off Time

Mexico and Germany play for the 2023 International Friendly on Tuesday, October 17 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Germany: 2:00 AM October 18

Mexico: 7:00 PM

United States: 8:00 PM

Mexico vs Germany: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Germany: Das Erste

Mexico: Canal 5 Televisa Azteca Deportes En VivoTUDN TUDN En Vivo ViX Azteca 7

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial) TUDN.com FOX Sports App TUDN App Foxsports.com TUDN USA FOX Deportes UniMás Univision NOW