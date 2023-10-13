Mexico vs Ghana: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 Friendly match in your country

Mexico and Ghana will face each other this Saturday, October 14 in what will be a 2023 international friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Mexico vs Ghana online FREE in the US on Fubo]

Two teams are set to clash, both of whom experienced significant disappointment in the last FIFA World Cup held in Qatar in 2022, with both being eliminated in the first round. It’s clear that they are eager to perform much better than their previous outing and to establish a competitive rhythm for upcoming tournaments.

Mexico had faced some uncertainties after their lackluster performance in the recent Nations League, but they managed to bounce back by winning the Gold Cup, leaving a more favorable impression. As for Ghana, they are gearing up for the upcoming African Cup of Nations, making this friendly match a valuable part of their preparation.

Mexico vs Ghana: Kick-Off Time

Ghana: 12:30 AM (October 15)

Mexico: 6:30 PM

United States: 8:30 PM (ET)

Mexico vs Ghana: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Ghana: GTV Sports+

Mexico: TUDN Live, Azteca 7, Channel 5 Televisa, Azteca Deportes Live, TUDN, ViX

USA: Fubo (free trial), Foxsports.com, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, FOX Deportes, Univision, FOX Sports App