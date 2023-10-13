United States vs Germany: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 Friendly match in your country

United States play against Germany this Saturday, October 14 in what will be a 2023 international friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch United States vs Germany online FREE in the US on Fubo]

Germany, the host of the upcoming Euro, currently lacks official competitions. To prevent a drop in their competitive form, they aim to utilize these international breaks to test themselves against various opponents, with a specific goal of rectifying the less-than-impressive image they have conveyed in recent years.

Their upcoming opponents are widely regarded as one of the powerhouses in Concacaf. The United States has demonstrated consistent growth in their men’s soccer team over the past two decades, and they are now contemplating more ambitious objectives. Facing strong teams like Germany are invaluable as they strive to reach higher levels in international soccer.

United States vs Germany: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

United States vs Germany: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina

Germany: RTL+, RTL

Israel: Sport 1

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Mexico: ESPN Mexico

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Switzerland: RTL, RTL+

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, TNT USA, UNIVERSO, HBO Max, Watch TNT, Futbol de Primera Radio.