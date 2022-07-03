Mexico and Jamaica will clash on Monday at the Estadio Universitario in the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship. out how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Mexico vs Jamaica: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship in the US

Mexico will face Jamaica at the Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza on Matchday 1 of the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship on Monday, July 4, 2022, at 10:00 PM (ET). Here you will find when and how to watch this Group A soccer match or live stream in the US. If you want to watch it live in the United States, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial).

This will be their 17th overall meeting. There are no surprises here as Mexico women’s national soccer team are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 14 occasions so far; Jamaica have grabbed just two wins to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their last duel took place on January 30, 2020, when the Mexican ladies beat Jamaica with a final result of 1-0 in the 2020 Olympic Qualification Tournament. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the CONCACAF Women’s Championship.

Mexico vs Jamaica: Match Information

Date: Monday, July 4, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Universitario, San Nicolas De Los Garza

Live Stream: Paramount+ (free trial)

Mexico vs Jamaica: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Mexico vs Jamaica: Storylines

Mexico will next clash with Haiti on July 7, and then with the USWNT on July 11. On the other hand, Jamaica will face the United States on July 7, and Haiti on July 11.

These opponents don't have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to April 2, 2008, when El Tri torpedoed the Reggae Girlz with a final result of 8-1 triumph in the 2008 Olympic Qualifiers. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will take the three points from Matchday 1.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Mexico vs Jamaica in the U.S.

The 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship Group A Matchday 1 game between Mexico and Jamaica, to be played on Monday at the Estadio Universitario, will be broadcast on Paramount+ (free trial) in the United States.

How to watch Mexico vs Jamaica anywhere

If you want to watch this 2022 CONCACAF W Championship game between Mexico vs Jamaica but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.

Mexico vs Jamaica: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Mexico. DraftKings see them as the firm favorites to open the tournament with a win and they have given them -425 odds. Jamaica, meanwhile, have +750 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in a +500 payout.

DraftKings Mexico -425 Tie +500 Jamaica +750

* Odds via DraftKings