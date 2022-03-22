It’s the biggest match in Concacaf, the USMNT and Mexico square off in World Cup qualifying at Estadio Azteca. BetMGM has some interesting betting options for this match!

Concacaf World Cup qualifying is coming down to the wire with only three match days left, Canada, USMNT, and Mexico are all positioned to be in the first three automatic spots for qualification. Still there is a big game on the table and that is Mexico vs USMNT at Estadio Azteca.

El Tri has a big advantage playing against the USMNT in Mexico City, the USMNT has never been able to defeat Mexico (1.88) on the road in qualification. While the USMNT (4.33) did beat Mexico 2-0 in their first qualification tie, both teams enter this match virtually in the same situation. Mexico has not impressed at all under Tata Martino, who has lost three straight matches to the USMNT. Gregg Berhalter, while winner of two titles, has also felt the heat of the fans for the USMNT’s, at times, unconvincing form of play.

The reality of this game is that the winner will virtually qualify for the World Cup in Qatar 2022. At BetMGM the odds are in place for the bettor to win big with World Cup qualifying. Here are some interesting options that the user will find at BetMGM for Concacaf World Cup Qualification.

Mexico vs USMNT over/under

Despite their dominance over the USMNT at home, El Tri has not ever really ran over the USMNT in qualification. Most games between the USMNT and Mexico get decided by one goal at Azteca. Betting that the match will be under 2.5 goals at 1.58 could land the bettor some decent returns if betting high. Look for the game to be low scoring.

Goal scorers

Betting on who may score the big go ahead goal at Estadio Azteca could also net the bettor some huge returns, for the USMNT look no further than Christian Pulisic at 4.50 or red hot striker Jordan Pefok at 4.50 as well. For Mexico Hirving Lozano (3.10) or Raúl Jiménez (2.87) are the safest bet.

Parlays

Like always BetMGM is offering multiple parlays for this big match, as well as letting the user build their own. The key to parlay betting is to play with history on your side. The USMNT usually allows a lot of corner kicks to Mexico during the match. Look for Mexico to outshoot the United States and look for the game to be 0-0 at around minute 30 of the first half.

