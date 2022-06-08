Despite Javier Chicharito Hernandez's efforts to return to the Mexico National Team, Gerardo Martino would have reportedly selected 12 players to play in Qatar 2022 and the LA Galaxy striker is not among them.

The filter is getting thinner and thinner for all those involved in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Time is running out and decisions must begin to be made, including which players will make up the qualified squads, such as the Mexico National Team, where coach Gerardo Martino could already have practically half of the spots filled.

El Tri has an intense preparation plan to arrive in the best possible condition for Qatar 2022, which includes many matches prior to its debut against Poland in November. Simply put, this summer, Mexico called up 38 players for five matches, three friendlies and two official matches.

Martino has thus had the opportunity to see first-hand the form of his players. This, together with the fact that he has been working with the Mexico National Team since March 2019, means that the Argentine coach has already considered several players as safe for Qatar 2022, and Javier Chicharito Hernandez is not among them.

Chicharito's unsuccessful efforts to return to Mexico National Team

Javier Hernandez has not worn the Mexico National Team jersey since September 2019, when after an act of indiscipline he was dropped from the team by Tata Martino. It was not until May 2022 that Chicharito himself confirmed that he had sought to approach Martino to iron out the differences.ç

The Argentine coach backed Javier Hernandez's statement, but added that the fact that they had resumed communication was no guarantee that the striker could return to the Mexico National Team. And it seems that argument still stands and will continue to stand at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The 12 players Martino has already chosen to take to Qatar 2022

Pending the official announcement, FIFA would allow each National Team to have a roster of 26 players in Qatar 2022, three more than usual. According to David Medrano, an insider from Azteca Deportes, Gerardo Tata Martino would have to focus on deciding on only 14 players for the World Cup, as he would already have 12 places decided.

Tata Martino's selections for the Mexico National Team for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 would be Guillermo Ochoa, Edson Álvarez, Néstor Araujo, César Montes, Héctor Moreno, Jorge Sánchez, Erick Gutierrez, Andrés Guardado, Roberto Alvarado, Tecatito Corona, Raúl Jiménez and Alexis Vega. All of them have been called up by Martino since their first match in March 2019.