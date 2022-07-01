The USWNT and Haiti will clash at the Estadio Universitario on Matchday 1 of the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship. Find out here when, where and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The United States will face Haiti at the Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza on Matchday 1 of the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship. Here you will find when and how to watch this unique Group A soccer match or live stream free in the US. If you want to watch it live in the United States, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial).

This will be their sixth overall meeting. There are no surprises here as the United States women’s national soccer team are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on all five occasions so far; Haiti have not grabbed a win to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their last duel took place on January 29, 2020, when the Stars and Stripes torpedoed Haiti with a final result of 4-0 in the Olympic Qualifications. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the CONCACAF Women’s Championship.

USWNT vs Haiti: Date

The 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship Group A Matchday 1 game between USWNT and Haiti will be played on Monday, July 4, 2022, at the Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza.

USWNT vs Haiti: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch USWNT vs Haiti for CONCACAF W Championship 2022

The friendly game to be played between the USA and Haiti will be broadcast on Paramount+ (free trial) in the United States. Other options include CBS Sports Network, ViX.

How to watch USWNT vs Haiti anywhere

