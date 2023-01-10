Even though La Albiceleste are one of the most storied national teams in soccer, a Mexican player who could represent Argentina is only interested in playing for El Tri.

International soccer has seen many changes in the last few years. The most notorious modifications, however, came in the eligibility criteria, as it's become increasingly common to see players representing a different country than the one they were born in.

There are different reasons why a player may choose to do that. Many inherit their family's roots, but in some cases, it's mostly (or even exclusively) to have better chances of playing at a World Cup or other major tournaments.

Argentina didn't use to be a nation with players born outside their country, but it looks like their next generation could be led by talents born or raised overseas. However, Lucas Martinez Dupuy doesn't seem to be interested in being part of that list.

Mexican player rules out possibility of playing for Argentina despite being eligible

Martinez Dupuy was born on June 5, 2001, in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, to Argentinean parents. By then, his father Nahuel Dario Martinez was playing for Real San Luis. But some years later, the family moved back to Argentina, where Martinez Dupuy eventually started his career.

The 21-year-old striker has already made 47 appearances for Rosario Central, with seven goals and two assists to his name. In fact, he has already represented Mexico in their U-20 and U-21 teams. And his intention is to continue playing for El tri.

"I'm 100% committed to Mexico. So many miles away, they were the first to think of me and give me an opportunity," Martinez Dupuy told Bolavip. "Every time they call me up makes me very happy and pushes me to give it all, because it's the country where I was born. I have already talked to people over there and want to go back. I'll be waiting for the call-up."