Mexico take on Panama at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México for the Third Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Mexico are in the third spot of the standings in the Third Round with 18 points and a positive record of 5-3-2. They are one of the big favorites in Concacaf to play in Qatar 2022 but the Mexicans have been inconsistent in key games.

Panama also have a positive record with 5-2-3 and a recent victory against Jamaica 3-2 that lifted the spirits of the team after they lost against Costa Rica on the road. With a couple of victories the team would be within the direct qualification for Qatar 2022.

Mexico vs Panama: Date

Mexico and Panama play for the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022 on Wednesday, February 2 at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México. The home team cannot give up points at home as the top standings teams are playing better than ever but the visitors are eager for three points.

Mexico vs Panama: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Mexico vs Panama at the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022

This game for the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Mexico and Panama at the Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México on Wednesday, February 2, for the Third Round will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN USA, Univision, Paramount+, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com

