Mexico vs Serbia: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 4, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Mexico vs Serbia
|Tournament
|Friendly
|Date
|Thursday, June 4, 2026
|Time
|10:00 PM (ET) / 7:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|FOX Deportes, Univision, TUDN
|Live Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ViX
How to watch Mexico vs Serbia in the USA
Supporters in the United States will have several options to watch the match live. The game will air on traditional television through FOX Deportes, Univision, and TUDN.
Meanwhile, those looking to stream the action can do so on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ViX, ensuring easy access across multiple platforms.
Can I watch Mexico vs Serbia for free?
Fans in the United States can stream this highly anticipated game live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, since botha have the network broadcasting the matchup.
New subscribers can also take advantage of free trials, with Fubo and DirecTV Stream offering a 5 days free trial.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Mexico continues its World Cup preparations with a third friendly after earning wins over Ghana and Australia. Although El Tri delivered positive results, the performances highlighted both strengths and areas that still need improvement, making this matchup another important test.
Serbia enters looking to bounce back from a disappointing 3-0 loss to Cape Verde, giving both teams a valuable opportunity to build confidence and fine-tune their squads ahead of future competitions.
Dusan Vlahovic of Serbia – Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images
Mexico vs Serbia: Predicted Lineups
Mexico (4-3-3): Rangel; Sánchez, Montes, Vásquez, Gallardo; Lira, Romo, Fidalgo; Quiñones, Vega, Giménez.
Serbia (3-4-2-1): Stankovic; Pavlović, Eraković, Nedeljković; Mimović, Bukinac, Maksimović, Živković; Samardžić, Ivanović; Vlahović.
What time is the Mexico vs Serbia match?
The match kicks off today, June 4, at 10:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 10:00 PM
Central Time: 9:00 PM
Mountain Time: 8:00 PM
Pacific Time: 7:00 PM