Why is Serbia not participating at the 2026 World Cup?

Serbia are one of the countries that are not participating at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup features 48 participating nations for the first time, yet several countries with rich soccer traditions are absent from the tournament. Serbia, led by star striker Dusan Vlahovic, are among those eliminated after finishing third in Group K during the qualification campaign.

The group was led by England, while Albania finished in second place, just one point ahead of Serbia. The final matchday represented a unique opportunity for Veljko Paunovic’s side, but the defeat at Wembley ended those hopes.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Filip Kostic, and Vlahovic are among the names not present in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, and fans will have to wait another four years to see whether they can finally qualify for a World Cup.

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Serbia’s last World Cup appearance

Serbia’s most recent appearance on soccer’s grandest stage took place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Placed in a highly competitive Group G, the Eagles endured a challenging campaign and were unable to progress to the knockout stages.

Filip Mladenovic of Serbia and Raphinha of Brazil.

They opened the tournament with a 2-0 defeat against eventual semifinalists Brazil, followed by a dramatic, high-scoring 3-3 draw with Cameroon. In their final group match, Serbia fought hard but ultimately fell 3-2 to Switzerland, wrapping up their campaign at the bottom of the group with one point.

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Serbia’s recent World Cup history

Competing as an independent nation, Serbia have established a resilient footprint in modern FIFA World Cup history, qualifying for the 2010 edition in South Africa, the 2018 tournament in Russia, and the 2022 event in Qatar. While these modern campaigns under the Serbian flag all concluded in the group stage, they were highlighted by memorable, high-profile victories, such as defeating powerhouse Germany in 2010 and overcoming Costa Rica in 2018.

This independent era directly followed a highly unique milestone at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, where the squad took the global stage under the transitional banner of Serbia and Montenegro—representing a joint federation that had officially dissolved into separate, sovereign nations just days before the tournament kicked off.