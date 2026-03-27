Where to watch Spain vs Serbia live in the USA: International Friendly game

Spain will square off against Serbia in what will be a 2026 friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

After the postponement of the Finalissima against Argentina, Spain pivots to a new test as it continues gearing up for the upcoming World Cup, where La Roja is widely viewed as a serious title contender. This matchup brings a different kind of challenge, with Spain looking to stay sharp and build cohesion against Serbia.

The Serbs are a nation with a proud soccer history but one currently navigating a rough stretch after a disappointing qualifying run. They enter this game eager to regroup and reset, using the opportunity to evaluate its squad and begin laying the foundation for a stronger push in future competitions.

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When will the Spain vs Serbia match be played?

Spain clash with Serbia in a 2026 friendly game this Friday, March 27, with the match kicking off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Dusan Vlahovic of Serbia – Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Spain vs Serbia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Spain vs Serbia in the USA

This International Friendly clash between Spain and Serbia will be available for viewers in the USA on ViX.