Mexico will face Suriname in its CONCACAF Nations League 2022-2023 opener in an official match that will serve as preparation for Qatar 2022. This game can be enjoyed from the United States through Fubo TV or Paramount + (free trial).

For this match against Suriname in the Nations League, Gerardo Tata Martino rested some of El Tri's experienced players. Thus, 16 players who participated in the friendlies against Uruguay and Ecuador will not be in the roster, including Guillermo Ochoa, Edson Alvarez, Jesús Tecatito Corona, Andrés Guardado, Héctor Herrera and Raúl Jiménez.

On the other hand, Mexico National Team will rely on young players, like Arsenal's Marcelo Flores, looking to earn a place in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 roster with good performances in the CONCACAF Nations League against a Suriname team that was promoted to League A after finishing first in Group D of League B in the 2022 edition of the CONCACAF World Cup.

Mexico vs Suriname: Date

On Saturday, June 11, Mexico will play host to Suriname, as this Concacaf Nations League A match will take place at the TSM Stadium in Torreón, Coahuila, a venue that is not El Tri's usual home and will surely be packed to show that home advantage can also have an impact.

Mexico vs Suriname: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV channels in the US to watch Mexico vs Suriname

This CONCACAF Nations League match is striking because of the intensity that the Mexico National Team's youngsters will have to bring to the game if they are to win Gerardo Martino's heart in order to be taken to Qatar 2022. Enjoy its live broadcast in the U.S. on Fubo TV and Paramount + (free trial), or tune in on TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, TUDN App and UniMás.

How to watch Mexico vs Suriname anywhere

