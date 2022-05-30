Mexico and Uruguay will face-off in a new international friendly matchup. Check out the all the information about this match such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

Mexico will clash against Uruguay at the State Farm Stadium for a friendly matchup in preparation for the Qatar 2022 World Cup . Here is all the detailed information about this International Friendly game including the date, time and TV channel. This game will available in the United States to watch and stream live on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Mexico continue to prepare for the CONCACAF Nations League and the upcoming 2022 Qatar World Cup. This matchup in US soil might be one of the most interesting to watch. The team managed by Gerardo Martino wants to strecht out their unbeaten streak at least for more game. In addition, the Argentine manager would most likely try out a replacement for Hirving "Chucky" Lozano through this game.

On the other side, Uruguay are also preparing themselves for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The team managed by Diego Alonso wants to start off this US tour with a win. The main Uruguayan absence will be Luis Suarez due to a medical procedure. However, Edinson Cavani and Darwin Nuñez are most likely the replacements in that position.

Mexico vs Uruguay: Date

Mexico will play against Uruguay at the State Farm Stadium on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET) for an International Friendly matchup. This game will help both teams to prepare for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Mexico vs Uruguay: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Mexico vs Uruguay: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 International Friendly matchup between Mexico and Uruguay to be played on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET) will be available to watch in the United States on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options are: TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN App, Univision NOW and TUDN.com.